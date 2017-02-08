Feb 8 Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy announces initial production at its new phase 3A polysilicon facility in Xinjiang to increase polysilicon capacity to 18,000 mt per annum

* Daqo New Energy - With initial production started, co expects full production run rate of 18,000 mt/annum at Xinjiang polysilicon facilities by Q1 2017 end