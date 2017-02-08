BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International extends loan agreement with HL Global Enterprises
* Has entered into a loan agreement with hl global enterprises limited for extension of a loan of s$68 million to HLGE
* Unsecured loan pursuant to terms of 2017 loan agreement, been extended for 1 year from July 2017,due for repayment in July 2018
* Company through another wholly owned subsidiary, Grace Star Services, owns 48.9 pct of issued ordinary shares of HLGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: