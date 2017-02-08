BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc
* ATS automation appoints new chief executive officer
* Says Andrew Hider appointed CEO
* Says Andrew Hider has been appointed chief executive officer of ATS
* Current CEO Anthony Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of directors as of February 15, 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders