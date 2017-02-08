BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Has entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Three existing members of board will concurrently not stand for reelection
* Three existing members of board will concurrently not stand for reelection
* Board has agreed to continue ongoing process of refreshing board by appointing three new independent directors
* Elliott has also agreed to certain customary standstill provisions, as well as to support integrated plan
* Board will also form a financial policy committee
* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including D'Souza, incumbent director and one of new directors
* Says financial policy committee will assist, advise board on issues relating to operating plan, capital allocation policy
* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including Francisco D'Souza, an incumbent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago