BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Ingersoll-rand Plc
* Ingersoll Rand authorizes new share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.40per share
* Authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion
* New share repurchase program to commence upon completion of company's current $1.5 billion program
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.