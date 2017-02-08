BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $135 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $119 million to $126 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $562.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders