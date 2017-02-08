Feb 8 Humana Inc

* Humana reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $12.88 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.55 billion

* Q4 loss per share $2.68

* Humana Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings of $2.09 per diluted common share

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana Inc - GAAP consolidated revenues for 4Q 2016 were $12.88 billion, a decrease of $483 million, or 4 percent, from $13.36 billion in 4q 2015

* Humana Inc -James E. Murray, executive vice president and chief operating officer, has decided to retire from that position effective March 31, 2017

* Says company does not anticipate filling chief operating officer role

* Humana Inc - Adjusted consolidated revenues for 4Q 2016 of $13.46 billion compare to GAAP consolidated premiums and services revenues for 4Q 2015 of $13.36 billion

* Says company is reviewing court's ruling related to Aetna transaction

* Humana - 4Q 2016 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 81.2 percent decreased by 320 basis points from 4Q 2015 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 84.4 percent

* Says individual medicare advantage membership was 2,837,600 as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 84,200, or 3 percent

* Says group medicare advantage membership was 355,400 as of December 31, 2016, a decrease of 128,700, or 27 percent

* Says continues to evaluate its contract structures for rationalization to mitigate negative impact on star bonus revenues for 2018

* Humana-Sees proposals in advance notice resulting in change to its benchmark funding relatively in line with CMS' estimate, excluding impact attributable to star quality bonuses

* Humana Inc - Filed for reconsideration of certain star measures under appropriate administrative process

* Humana - changes to star rating measurements, discussed in advance notice, not expected to impact company's financial results for 2018, if adopted

