BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports January traffic
* January load factor 76.3 percent versus 77.5 percent year ago
* Company flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent
* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMS of 11.5 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co - Company continues to expect its Q1 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to be flat to down one percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: