* Arch Coal, Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $575.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $547.7 million

* Says has established sales targets for 2017 of between 7.2 million and 7.8 million tons of metallurgical coal

* Arch Coal Inc sees 2017 sales volume 95.2 - 103.8 million tons

* Arch Coal Inc sees fy capital expenditures $52 million - $60 million

* Arch Coal Inc - in 2017, expect metallurgical prices to remain well above levels that prevailed during first half of 2016

* Arch coal - looking ahead, expects market to address undersupplied conditions of 2016, with new supply coming online in response to stronger price signals

* Arch coal - "projecting additional strengthening in seaborne market, with sizeable increases in demand for high-quality, imported coking coal in India"