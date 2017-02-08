BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Citi Trends Inc :
* Citi trends announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 sales and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million
* Citi Trends Inc- comparable store sales in this year's Q4 increased 3.4% from Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Q4 revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share
* Citi trends inc- expects that tax refund driven sales are likely to shift largely from February to march of 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders