BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Lindsay Corp :
* Lindsay chief executive officer, Rick Parod, announces intention to retire
* Lindsay Corp - board of directors has retained Spencer Stuart, a executive recruiting firm to assist in search for a CEO
* To retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests.
* Lindsay Corp - board will conduct a thorough search to identify a new CEO
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders