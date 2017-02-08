Feb 8 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :

* Axalta releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $1.029 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion

* Axalta coating systems ltd says updating our outlook for full year 2017

* Sees 2017 net sales growth of 1%-3% as-reported

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million

* Q4 gaap net loss attributable to Axalta of $36.5 million versus net income of $38.6 million in q4 2015

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $440-480 million

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million for full year 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted net sales growth 4-6%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: