Feb 8 Louisiana-pacific Corp

* LP reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $550 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: