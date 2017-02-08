BRIEF-India's Pioneer Investcorp posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Says has entered into an underwriting agreement for offering of 5,622,000 subordinate voting shares at $10.00 per share
* Fairfax Financial Holdings will issue to Fairfax Financial directly or to one or more of its subsidiaries 30 million multiple voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago
* China Tower IPO would come on heels of Sinopec Marketing listing