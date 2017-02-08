BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc -
* Time Warner Inc reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Remain on track to close AT&T transaction later this year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.86 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenues $7,891 million versus $7,079 million
* Q4 turner segment revenue $2,838 million versus $2,661 million last year
* Qtrly Warner Bros. revenue $3,868 million versus $3,305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: