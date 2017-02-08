BRIEF-India's Pioneer Investcorp posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc -
* Broadridge reports results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2017
* Quarterly total revenues $893 million versus $639 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirming guidance for recurring fee revenues
* Reaffirming guidance for , adjusted eps and closed sales; revising guidance for total revenues and diluted eps
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share growth 2-7%
* Sees FY total revenue growth 40-42%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share growth 12-17%
