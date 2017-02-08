BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Mastech Digital Inc -
* Mastech Digital Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - 2016 revenues grow by 7% year over year
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $32.4 million versus $32.5 million
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders