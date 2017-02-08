BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -
* Can-Fite gears up for acrobat, its phase III trial of piclidenoson in rheumatoid arthritis
* To commence patient enrollment in Q2 2017 in phase III trial of lead drug candidate piclidenoson for rheumatoid arthritis treatment
* Piclidenoson phase III trial, titled acrobat, will enroll approximately 500 patients in europe, canada and israel
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders