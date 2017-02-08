Feb 8 Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -

* Can-Fite gears up for acrobat, its phase III trial of piclidenoson in rheumatoid arthritis

* To commence patient enrollment in Q2 2017 in phase III trial of lead drug candidate piclidenoson for rheumatoid arthritis treatment

* Piclidenoson phase III trial, titled acrobat, will enroll approximately 500 patients in europe, canada and israel