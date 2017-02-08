BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Camtek Ltd
* Camtek announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $29.3 million
* Camtek Ltd - Q1 revenue guidance at around, or possibly slightly better than, Q4 levels,
* Camtek Ltd - Q1 revenue guidance at around, or possibly slightly better than, Q4 levels, represents approximately 20% year-over-year growth
* Camtek Ltd - expect operating margin to continue to improve in 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders