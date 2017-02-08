BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for fiscal year 2016
* Q4 revenue C$10.38 million versus I/B/E/S view c$9.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.00
* Theratechnologies Inc - anticipate that FY net sales revenue will be in range of $40 million to $42 million
* Theratechnologies -"we are now finalizing our plans for launch of ibalizumab in United States, which we believe will occur in 2017, if approved" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: