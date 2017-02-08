BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co -
* Goodyear reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results; announces increase to share repurchase program
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $2.14
* Q4 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.88 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017
* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: