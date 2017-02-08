Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes

* Unit intends to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Net proceeds from offering to be used to purchase all of smlp's outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021

* Remaining net rpoceeds from offering to repay part of indebtedness under smlp's revolving credit facility