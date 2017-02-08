BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp -
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp commences cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021
* As of February 7, 2017, there was $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding
* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on February 14, 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders