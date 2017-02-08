Feb 8 Intuit Inc

* Intuit adjusts second quarter outlook reflecting slow start for overall tax market: reiterates full-year guidance

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.015 billion

* Reiterated full-year revenue, operating income, and earnings per share guidance

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.30 to $4.40

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.47 to $3.57

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.35, revenue view $5.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intuit Inc - Company expects consumer tax revenue to shift to third fiscal quarter and therefore reiterated full fiscal-year guidance

* Intuit Inc - "IRS data issued Feb. 6 suggests that broader tax preparation market is forming later than usual" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: