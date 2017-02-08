BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Thermon Group Holdings Inc
* Thermon reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $64.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - qtrly backlog of $105.0 million, an increase of 30 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue down about 7 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $271.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc- Continues to experience project construction delays by customers and deferral of capital and maintenance spending for Q4
* Thermon Group Holdings - Revenue guidance reflects anticipated revenue decline of approximately 7 percent for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: