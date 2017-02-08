BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent Computer Corp -total revenue for year is expected to be flat to slightly up from 2016 revenue of $61.1 million
* Concurrent reports second quarter fy2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $15.5 million versus $14.9 million
* Concurrent Computer Corp says reiterated its fiscal 2017 guidance
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders