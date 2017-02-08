BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Rave Restaurant Group Inc
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership
* Q2 revenue fell 3.4 percent to $14.8 million
* Q2 Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 17.4% from same period of prior year
* Q2 Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 1.2% from same period of prior year
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders