BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Coherus BioSciences Inc
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
* Coherus prices public offering of common stock
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders