* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 MEI Pharma Inc
* MEI Pharma reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $17.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* MEI Pharma Inc - company believes its cash position will be sufficient to fund operations through at least fiscal year 2018
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders