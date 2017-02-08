BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 First Cobalt Corp
* First Cobalt increases private placement to $6 million
* First Cobalt Corp - Company will now conduct a placement of up to 12 million common shares, at price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $6 million
* First Cobalt Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used by company to support its ongoing operations, among other things
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders