Feb 8 Rosetta Genomics Ltd -

* Rosetta Genomics reports preliminary rosettagx reveal(tm) financial results for the 2016 fourth quarter and year

* Reiterates 2017 rosettagx reveal revenue guidance of between $4 million and $5 million

* Says preliminary reveal revenue for Q4 of 2016 was approximately $390,000

* During Q4 of 2016, received 423 reveal orders, a 39% increase compared with 305 reveal units received in Q3 of 2016

* Expects to process between 2,500 and 3,500 reveal units during year 2017

* Says reveal revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2016 was approximately $850,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: