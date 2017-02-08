Feb 8 Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural Health Trends reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.70

* Q4 revenue fell 15 percent to $62.3 million

* Says increased quarterly dividend 13 pct to $0.09 per share

* Natural Health Trends - at December 31, 2016, approximately $32.0 million remained available for repurchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax

* Natural Health Trends Corp- declared special dividend of $0.35 per share during quarter