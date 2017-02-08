BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural Health Trends reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.70
* Q4 revenue fell 15 percent to $62.3 million
* Says increased quarterly dividend 13 pct to $0.09 per share
* Natural Health Trends - at December 31, 2016, approximately $32.0 million remained available for repurchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax
* Natural Health Trends Corp- declared special dividend of $0.35 per share during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: