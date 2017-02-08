BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter provides for a revolving credit facility with an initial size of $90 million
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter includes an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $400 million
* Condor hospitality trust inc - facility matures in two years and has an automatic one-year extension upon completion of specific capital achievements
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders