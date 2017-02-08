BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* Hyduke announces increase to previously announced $11.5 million financing
* Hyduke energy services - increased size of previously announced private placement of up 33.8 million common shares at a price of $0.34 per common share
* Hyduke energy services - increased size of 33.8 million shares private placement to up to 37.6 million shares for total gross proceeds of about $12.8 million
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders