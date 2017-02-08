BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Prospero Silver Corp
* Prospero provides project updates for 2017
* Joint venture negotiations are on-going for company's most advanced project, El Petate
* Two of company's100%-owned projects, Santa Maria del oro and Pachuca se, have been advanced to drill-ready status
* Additional field work is completed at Bermudez to bring project to drill-ready/joint venture status & drill permits will be sought
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders