Feb 8 National Retail Federation

* NRF forecasts retail sales will increase 3.7 - 4.2 percent over 2016

* online and other non-store/online sales, which are included in overall number, are expected to rise between 8 and 12 percent

* "economy is on firm ground as we head into 2017 and is expected to build on momentum we saw late last year"

* "with jobs and income growing and debt relatively low, fundamentals are in place and consumer is in driver's seat"

* consumers will remain hesitant to spend until they have more certainty about policy changes on taxes, trade, other issues being debated in congress Source text for Eikon: