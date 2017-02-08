BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Grande West Transportation Group Inc
* GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING
* GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 6.33 MILLION OFFERED SHARES FOR GROSS PROCEEDS TO CO OF $12 MILLION
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders