Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 TMX Group Ltd :
* TMX Group Equity financing statistics - January 2017
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.