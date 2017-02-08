BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent period activity
* Q4 revenue $17.5 million versus $7.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $11 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to end 2017 with greater than $700 million in cash
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says also in early 2017, Alnylam plans to initiate ATLAS phase 3 program for fitusiran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.