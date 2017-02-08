BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 OraSure Technologies Inc
* OraSure announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $31 million to $31.5 million
* OraSure Technologies Inc says quarterly guidance also includes after-tax impact of a $12.5 million litigation settlement recently announced by company
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $29.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.