BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 8 Echo Global Logistics Inc
* Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Sees Q1 revenue $410 million to $430 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion
* Q4 revenue $406.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.9 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
