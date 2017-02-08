BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 RealNetworks Inc
* RealNetworks announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue $31.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $29 million to $32 million
* RealNetworks Inc sees adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 in range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
