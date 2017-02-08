BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Irobot Corp :
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $762.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Irobot reports fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 revenue $212.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $206 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 19 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $770 million to $785 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
