Feb 8 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for its
fiscal first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $10.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete phase 1
study of edp-305 mid-year and later this year plan to initiate a
phase 2 study of edp-305 in pbc
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc says also plan initiation of
clinical development of our lead rsv compound, edp-938 in
calendar 2017
