BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Limelight Networks Inc :
* Limelight networks reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million
* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.06 per share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures at approximately $20 million dollars
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $178.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
