BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip Technology incorporated announces proposed $2 billion offering of convertible notes
* Microchip Technology Inc says intention to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027
* To offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037
* Microchip Technology - intends to use approximately $1.5 billion of net proceeds from this offering to reduce borrowings under its amended credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.