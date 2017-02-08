BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Imperva Inc :
* Imperva announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $67 million to $69 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $316 million to $319 million
* Q4 revenue $78.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.2 million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.06 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $66.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Imperva says company expects capital expenditures for full year to be in range of $15.0 million to $20.0 million
* Imperva says company expects to generate positive cash flows from operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
