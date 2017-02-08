BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Select Comfort Corp :
* Select Comfort announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Select Comfort Corp says anticipates 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 to $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.