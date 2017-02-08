BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Primerica Inc :
* Primerica reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $393.9 million versus $353.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $386.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market