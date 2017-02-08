BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Trueblue Inc :
* TrueBlue reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $560 million to $575 million
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.01 to $+0.04
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $735 million versus I/B/E/S view $703.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $574.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.